Man died 13 days after he fell while 'lifting his mobility scooter into a car'

Shirehall, Shrewsbury

Retired lorry driver William McBride Kerrigan, aged 74, of Sutton Hill, in Telford, died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 29, some 13 days after he fell in the driveway of his home.

After the fall on August 16Mr Kerrigan, born in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was initially taken to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital but was later transferred to the RSH, the inquest heard on Friday. The fall had not been witnessed by anyone.

Heath Westerman, Shropshire and Telford's deputy coroner, was told that Mr Kerrigan died from a brain haemorrhage and an internal brain injury.

Mr Westerman said he was able to open and conclude the inquest on the same day after Mr Kerrigan's next of kin were informed that no postmortem was required.

He said the family, who were not present at the inquest at the Coroner's Court, in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, had no issues to raise with him.