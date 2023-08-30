MP ‘seeks clarity’ over Telford bus service plans after 10 routes axed

Lucy Allan MP

Ten bus services in Telford are set to finish next week as commercial bus provider Arriva has implemented a reorganisation, which it states will "improve the network".

In response to the changes, Telford & Wrekin Council has fully funded the new ‘99’ bus service to cover some of the impacted areas.

Tory MP Mrs Allan has now written to the chief executive of Arriva and the Labour-run council ‘to seek clarity on their plans for bus services’.

Government minister for roads and local transport, Richard Holden, recently wrote to the council’s leader Shaun Davies and councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood services.

In his letter, the government minister said that Telford & Wrekin Council would receive £650,938 in the 23/24 Bus Service Improvement Plan.

This comes as part of a £160 million national investment provided to local transport authorities. The portion given to each council is based on tendered mileage, deprivation, car ownership and population.

A further £140m is going to bus operators across the country ‘to help protect essential services’ across England.

The Telford MP said residents have told her that they want to see council-operated minibuses fill gaps in bus services.

Mrs Allanalso said that the council needs to explain to residents how it is spending the additional Government support.

“The elderly and disabled often have no other means to get around and the council should be using this extra cash to fill these gaps,” said Mrs Allan.

“I will continue to work productively with Arriva to ensure that services are maintained.

“I expect the funding given to the council to be used where it is needed most and will be asking them to account for this taxpayer-funded spend.

“Where the council cannot cover the running costs, they need to work constructively with Arriva and the government to ensure best use is made of money available.”

Last week Councillor Carter called on the government to give Telford & Wrekin council legal powers to run bus services in the borough.

He accused the government of underfunding local bus services and only providing 45 pence for every pound that bus services cost.

In reply, Mrs Allan said: “Once again it appears that whatever Government gives to Telford & Wrekin Council in funding, the council will always attempt to misinform residents.

“Over my time as Telford’s MP, the Government has given record sums to Telford council for public services, support packages and investment often significantly exceeding funding given to other neighbouring councils.

“Telford & Wrekin Council always try to depict government funding for Telford as being ‘short-changed.’ This is a cynical disservice to residents.

“Residents want to see the results of cooperation between the council, the government and our local partners. They do not want divisive political games being played with their taxpayer-funded services.