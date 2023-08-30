Lorry and motorcycle involved in Telford crash

A lorry and a motorcycle have been involved in a collision, the fire service has said.

The ambulance service were at the scene
The incident on the junction of the Eastern Primary, A442 Trench lock to Wombridge interchange is currently ongoing, West Mercia Police have confirmed, after it was reported at around 2.11pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines, including the incident support unit have been mobilised from Bridgnorth and Telford by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Both the police and ambulance service are also at the scene.

The condition of the lorry driver and motorcyclist are not known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for more details.

