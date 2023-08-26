MP hits back in row over council bus cuts

Five bus services are to be cut in Telford & Wrekin

Last week, Telford and Wrekin Council announced five services were to be axed in the borough, with the authority blaming a lack of Government funding.

Services 11, 13, 15, 16 and 19 will no longer operate, with the council's cabinet member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services, councillor Lee Carter, blaming Government cuts.

However, the Government has responded with Transport Minister Richard Holden writing to councillor Lee Carter and the leader of Telford and Wrekin, councillor Shaun Davies, detailing the funding provided by Government.

Conservative MP for Telford, Lucy Allan has also hit back saying that £650,000 of funding has been allocated to Telford & Wrekin Council's bus services for 2023/2024.

A spokesperson for the MP said: "Given that the Government has allocated Telford & Wrekin £650,000 for bus services in 2023/4, it is important to note that additional money and subsidies allocated to bus funding by a local authority is a political choice.

The spokesperson added that the council has "the freedom to allocate budgets according to need, and have the power to increase their own revenues and Council tax receipts should they choose to"

"As the Local Transport Authority, Telford & Wrekin is ultimately responsible for transport planning and passenger transport in the borough," the spokesperson added.

Councillor Lee Carter said residents would be "disappointed" by the local MP's response.

He said: “The Government continues to reduce funding to local authorities for essential services, and whilst government has provided Telford & Wrekin Council with some funding this year, it is less than half the funding needed to fund our bus service, leaving us to either fund the shortfall, or see services that are vital to our residents cancelled.

“As a result we have invested over £1.4million into new bus routes in the borough for our residents, and have written to the Under Secretary of State to call for improved, long term financial support. We are finding it increasingly difficult to continue to subsidise these routes our communities depend upon and it is time for the government to step up.