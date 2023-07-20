Referendum to be held in Shropshire villages

High Ercall is part of the Local Neighbourhood Plan for Ercall Magna

There is set to be a referendum in Ercall Magna after an independent examiner scrutinised the Local Neighbourhood Plan and made amendments.

Examiner Tony Burton commented that a steering group had created the plan which ‘has clearly involved significant effort’ with the process beginning in 2011.

Ercall Magna includes the settlements of Roden, Ellerdine, Rowton and High Ercall.

“I consider the plan to be an adequate expression of the community’s views and ambitions for Ercall Magna,” commented Mr Burton.

“It is based on an effective programme of public consultation which has informed a Vision to 2031 supported by plan objectives. This is to be achieved through a set of seven objectives and 25 planning policies largely dealing with issues distinct to the locality.

“The overall approach is to build and sustain the area in a manner which enhances quality of life, protects the local environment and maintains the area’s rural character and identity.

“While the emphasis is on conservation, the vision is consistent with sustainable development and this is re-enforced by the plan’s objectives which expand on the opportunities to accommodate new development and employment opportunities.

“The commitment of all those who have worked so hard over such a long period of time to prepare the plan is to be commended and I would like to thank all those at Telford and Wrekin Council and Ercall Magna Parish Council who have supported this examination process.”

As part of the plan new housing is ‘directed’ to existing sites and sites with unimplemented planning permission.

“A significant number of the dwellings required to the Local Plan’s growth target have already been identified and it is likely that supply, including from site allocations, will be sufficient to deliver the level of growth planned in the short term,” the neighbourhood plan states.

“The Local Plan adopts a more restrictive approach to the rural area given the limited amounts of physical and social infrastructure.

“Additionally, the Local Plan Policies seek to protect the character of the rural area.”

As part of his report the examiner looked at The Bowling Green located next to the now closed Cleveland Arms pub in High Ercall which was identified as ‘providing recreational value to the community’.

However, after visiting the site Mr Burton said that the site was overgrown and bounded on all sides with ‘very little visibility of the land’ and no obvious access.

“I do not consider the site to be of ‘particular importance’ to the local community,” concluded Mr Burton.

“Ercall Magna Parish Council informed me that the current situation ‘should be temporary’ but it is clear that the land does not currently serve a recreational purpose. If this were to change in future then it could be addressed in a review of the Plan.”

In conclusion Mr Burton was satisfied that the Neighbourhood Plan met the required conditions and can proceed to a referendum.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet approved the Local Neighbourhood Plan to go out for referendum.