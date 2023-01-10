Council leader says more funding must be given to prevent Shropshire's annual cycle of flooding misery

Councillor Shaun Davies on the banks of the swollen River Severn

Flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the county and in Mid Wales.

Forecasts indicate that river levels along the Severn were due to peak in Ironbridge on Tuesday night at a height of between 4.3m and 4.6m - still about half a metre below the barriers. There will be a further peak, currently forecast for Thursday.

Councillor Shaun Davies said it was time the Government gave the area the investment it needs to stop what has become a yearly impact on residents, businesses and visitor attractions.

Speaking from the Maws Craft Centre in Ironbridge, Councillor Davies said Ironbridge was very much open for business and urged people to support the shops, pubs, restaurants and other attractions.

"It is a new year and sadly a new flooding season and we are working with our partners, our residents and our businesses to prepare the community," he said.

"The rain continues to fall in Wales and that will be making its way down the Severn to Ironbridge over the next few days."

He said river levels in the town were expected to peak on Tuesday evening with a second peak on Thursday and said the barriers would remain up for the rest of the week.

"We need a long-term plan to stop this annual cycle of misery," Councillor Davies said.

"In February 2022 we wrote to the Government, with Shropshire Council, calling for investment to ensure an end to the disruption that takes place every year."