Yellow weather warning issued at Shropshire prepares for deluge of rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has issued the warning creeping across the western edge of the county and covering Powys, saying flooding of some homes "is likely". Two flood warnings are also in place in Shropshire, as well as five less serious alerts.

The yellow weather warning is in place initially until 8pm tonight. The Met Office said: "Persistent heavy rain may lead to some disruption on Tuesday. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible."

River Severn flood warnings put in place in Frankwell and the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon remain in place.

The government's flood warning service said of Frankwell: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. As the Frankwell barriers have been deployed and are fully operational, we are currently not expecting protected properties in this area to be impacted. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels."

On the West Mid Showground area, the service said: "Properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Flood alerts are in place for the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Upper Teme, the Tern and Perry catchments and the River Severn in Shropshire.