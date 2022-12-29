Shocked Telford shopkeeper defends driver after sports car crashes into business

The shop in Admaston

But Daljit Kaur of Admaston News in Telford has appealed to people not to jump to conclusions about what happened on Tuesday afternoon as the driver "has his own problems."

"There was nobody else in the shop, thank God, or on the pavement outside when the car came crashing through," said the 55-year-old mother-of-two.

"I was standing by our papers on the other side of the store but I could have been over by the milk which is next to the door.

Shopkeepers Daljit Kaur and Parmajit Singh

"I heard the car coming because of its exhaust. When it happened I had palpitations and my legs were like jelly with the shock.

"He got out of the car and came into the shop and could not stop apologising. He's a nice guy just going through his own problems. He asked if I was alright, and we bear no grudges against him for what has happened."

She added that "people need to understand that people do not do this kind of thing willy-nilly" and urged "do not assume things" after statements about the incident on social media.

The damage includes a front door frame pushed about a foot out of place, with its metal surrounds also displaced, revealing the force of the incident at about 1.40pm.

The front door showing the force needed to shift the frame

Mrs Kaur, who has run the shop and post office with her husband Parmajit Singh, 54, since October 2008, says nothing bad has happened at the shop since they took it over.

And she praised her customers who have rallied round. One helped to board up the front of the shop and Mrs Kaur said another gave her a friendly hug.

"All our customers are so friendly," she said. "We like to have a chat and even a cup of tea with them if they have their problems.

"Our customers are like our family - and I definitely want to know that the man is alright. Our customers care for us and we care for them."

Now Mrs Kaur and her husband are facing the hassle of having to pay for the damage to be repaired over the Christmas period, before they put in a claim with the insurers.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Sutton Road around 1.45pm on Tuesday, December 27 after a vehicle crashed into a shop. No-one was injured during the incident. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving above the drink drive limit."

The police had no further comment.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was also called to the scene later to make the vehicle safe.

A spokesman for Wellington Station said: "Amber Watch alerted at 14:31 to reports of a RTC into a building in Admaston. On arrival, one vehicle was found to be involved in a collision with the shop premises and also a car that was parked nearby. Police were also in attendance.