Calls for average speed camera funds to go on A41 backed by councillors

They say parts of the road are simply not safe and that those who live alongside the road should not have to put up with the problems day-to-day.

A full council meeting said the £400,000 in the Police and Crime Commissioner's funding put for average speed cameras should go on the road which, whilst not providing the whole answer to road safety, would go a long way to cutting speed.

Councillors are also calling for more funding for other accident hot spots in the borough.

John Campion has announced a funding pot of £400,000 for the speed cameras to go somewhere in the West Mercia force area.

Putting a motion to Thursday's council meeting Councillor Andrew Eade said that the council must take a proactive stance to prevent further accidents.

"We are all aware that the A41 a major trunk road has been the scene of numerous traffic accidents and fatalities," he said.

"We may not appreciate the effect this has on people who live alongside the road on a daily basis."

Councillor Eade said to address the problems the council should draw up a long term plan alongside the Highways Agency and Shropshire Council for improvements and he called for a partnership approach to ensure the funding for the work.

"The council must undertake to support colleagues at Shropshire Council in lobbying the Police and Crime Commissioner to allocate the £400,000 available funding to deliver this essential safety measure.”

"Not to do this would be a dereliction of duty," he said.

"To allow accidents and fatalities to continue would be to turn our back on the residents and those who have to use the road on a daily basis."

An amendment to the motion proposed by Councillor Richard Overton said the council, while concerned over accident on the A41 and pressing for the average speed camera funding, the council should also express its concern about other road safety issues across the borough.

He said the council was already looking at improvements on the A5223 and the delivery of 20 mph zones.

Councillor Lee Carter said Telford and Wrekin had already pledged funding of £850,000 to road safety, carriageway and drainage on the A41.

"We absolutely want that £400,000 for average speed cameras from the Police and Crime Commissioner."