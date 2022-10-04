Notification Settings

Police increasingly concerned for missing Telford man last seen in wooded area

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a 58-year-old man who went missing at the weekend.

Harry Takhar. Picture: West Mercia Police
Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar was last seen in a wooded area near Stirchley Pools in Telford on Sunday, October 2, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has information about Harry should immediately call 999.

Harry was seen at his home in the Brookside area at 8.30am on Sunday and was then seen heading in the direction of Telford Town Park.

He was wearing a navy blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

