Police increasingly concerned for missing Telford man last seen in wooded area

Harry Takhar. Picture: West Mercia Police

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar was last seen in a wooded area near Stirchley Pools in Telford on Sunday, October 2, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has information about Harry should immediately call 999.

Harry was seen at his home in the Brookside area at 8.30am on Sunday and was then seen heading in the direction of Telford Town Park.