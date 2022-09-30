Retired police officer gives Liberal Democrats council by-election win in Newport

Mark Wiggin

Retired police officer Mark Wiggin secured a seat on Newport Town Council for the party on Thursday as he gained 36.6% of the vote to win the election in the South ward of the town.

Mr Wiggin claimed 235 votes with Conservative Eric Carter receiving 192, independent Mark Hall getting 115 votes and Labour's Heather Brennan receiving 83 votes.

Independents Wayne Bardell and Richard Grange also stood in the by-election held following the resignation of Councillor Nick Garvey earlier in the year.

“I am very grateful to the people of Newport South for entrusting me to serve as their town councillor,” said Mr Wiggin. “I promise to work for the benefit of all the residents of Newport, whether they voted for me or not.

“Newport is a special place, with a long and honourable history.

"Members of the Town Council have been known over the years for working together for the benefit of the town, regardless of any political differences they may have.