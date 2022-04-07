Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford man arrested following reports of 'inappropriate comments' to women

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Man arrested after reports of "inappropriate comments directed towards women".

Telford railway station
Telford railway station

Police say they identified and arrested a 39-year-old man from Telford after they received six reports of inappropriate comments directed towards women in the town centre and near the railway station.

A statement from Telford and Wrekin Police said: "Following enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Telford was identified and arrested.

"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The statement added: "Officers would like to thank the public for their help in this investigation and encourage anyone with any concerns about similar experiences to please get in touch."

Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

They advise always dialing 999 in an emergency.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News