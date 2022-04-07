Telford man arrested following reports of 'inappropriate comments' to women

Telford railway station

Police say they identified and arrested a 39-year-old man from Telford after they received six reports of inappropriate comments directed towards women in the town centre and near the railway station.

A statement from Telford and Wrekin Police said: "Following enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Telford was identified and arrested.

"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The statement added: "Officers would like to thank the public for their help in this investigation and encourage anyone with any concerns about similar experiences to please get in touch."

Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

They advise always dialing 999 in an emergency.