Firefighter called to gas leak at Telford McDonald's

By Nathan RoweTelfordPublished:

Firefighters were called to a McDonald's in Shropshire after gas was smelt at the restaurant.

McDonald's stock photo

It was found that carbon dioxide was leaking from one of the drinks machines at the branch in Telford Town Centre.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.45pm on Thursday and isolated the machine to ensure the area was safe. Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.45pm on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as gas leak in Telford Town Centre.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central."

McDonald's has been contacted about whether the incident had any impact on the restaurant.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

