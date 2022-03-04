Firefighter called to gas leak at Telford McDonald's

McDonald's stock photo

It was found that carbon dioxide was leaking from one of the drinks machines at the branch in Telford Town Centre.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.45pm on Thursday and isolated the machine to ensure the area was safe. Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.45pm on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as gas leak in Telford Town Centre.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central."