Stranded injured woman rescued from steep bank on Shropshire hill

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A woman was rescued by firefighters using rope lines and a basket stretcher after getting injured at a Shropshire beauty spot.

The rescue in action. Photo: Craig Jackson
The rescue in action. Photo: Craig Jackson

The stranded woman was helped down a steep embankment at The Ercall after she sustained an ankle injury on Sunday. She was then taken to hospital for further treatment

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews, including a rescue tender, were scrambled from Wellington with an operations officer and a West Midlands Ambulance Service team shortly before 4pm.

Craig Jackson, a station manager and Shropshire's operational risk manager, tweeted: "Rescued a lady from the Ercall, Wellington after sustaining an ankle injury.

"Crews used rope rescue lines and a basket stretcher to assist the lady down the steep embankment."

The fire service stop message was sent at 5.41pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a woman who had fallen at Ercall Nature Reserve at 3.44pm yesterday.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Ambulance staff treated the woman for a potentially serious but non-life threatening injury before working closely with colleagues from the fire service to bring the woman back to the waiting ambulance.

"She was then transported to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment."

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

