Stranded injured woman rescued from steep bank on Shropshire hill

The rescue in action. Photo: Craig Jackson

The stranded woman was helped down a steep embankment at The Ercall after she sustained an ankle injury on Sunday. She was then taken to hospital for further treatment

Three Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews, including a rescue tender, were scrambled from Wellington with an operations officer and a West Midlands Ambulance Service team shortly before 4pm.

Craig Jackson, a station manager and Shropshire's operational risk manager, tweeted: "Rescued a lady from the Ercall, Wellington after sustaining an ankle injury.

"Crews used rope rescue lines and a basket stretcher to assist the lady down the steep embankment."

The fire service stop message was sent at 5.41pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a woman who had fallen at Ercall Nature Reserve at 3.44pm yesterday.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Ambulance staff treated the woman for a potentially serious but non-life threatening injury before working closely with colleagues from the fire service to bring the woman back to the waiting ambulance.