The collision happened in Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee, at around 5pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update on whether there were casualties.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5pm on Sunday, December 19, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Priorslee, Telford. No persons trapped.