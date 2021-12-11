Notification Settings

Driver calls fire service after M54 crash in Telford

By Nick Humphreys

Fire crews were called to a crash on the M54 in Telford this afternoon.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 4 Tong interchange and Junction 3 for Shifnal shortly after 2.30pm.

The driver called Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and no-one was trapped when crews arrived. The police were also in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "At 2.39pm on Saturday, December 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

