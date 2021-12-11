Driver calls fire service after M54 crash in Telford

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 4 Tong interchange and Junction 3 for Shifnal shortly after 2.30pm.

The driver called Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and no-one was trapped when crews arrived. The police were also in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "At 2.39pm on Saturday, December 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.