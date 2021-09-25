Petrol spills out of overfilled car at Telford Asda while drivers queue

Stock photo of the Asda petrol station at Telford Town Centre. Photo: 360skylens.co.uk

Petrol spilled onto the forecourt at Asda in Telford town centre on Saturday afternoon.

One fire engine was sent from the Telford Central station in Stafford Park and crews helped supermarket staff cover the spillage with sand.

It came as drivers faced long waits to fill up at stations across the region, with some running out of fuel due to huge demand and challenges getting petrol deliveries.

Esso, BP and Tesco forecourts have all been affected by issues with deliveries, with the BP garages in Newport and Battlefield, Shrewsbury, among those to run out of fuel on Saturday.

The BP garage in Newport had run out of fuel on Saturday

The Tesco filling station at Telford's Wrekin Retail Park was also temporarily closed on Saturday.

On Friday, the EG Group, which has around 400 petrol stations in the UK, said it was imposing a £30 limit “due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel”.

West Mercia Police urged motorists to only get fuel when necessary.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are aware of queuing drivers at some petrol stations which in some areas is causing congestion.

"We encourage everyone to act responsibly and keep our roads clear for us to respond to those that need our help."

Queues for fuel at Tesco Wrekin Retail Park

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.34pm Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as fuel spillage in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford.

"This incident involved a fuel spillage due to overfilling car with petrol. Crews assisted on site staff with covering spillage using sand.