Ho, ho, ho! A splendid new sleigh for Santa

The sleigh building team with Wayne Gethings

It has been built by a team of talented maintenance trainees at The Wrekin Housing Group and features plenty of room for presents and even a hand sanitising station to keep Father Christmas safe.

The team included Ryan Muriel, Nathan Scott and Matt Dawe who were supervised by Shaun Pickering, of the housing group.

Mr Pickering's family have been raising funds for Telford Mind by creating Christmas light spectaculars at their homes in the Dawley area.

Wrekin Housing Group's chief executive Wayne Gethings said: “The team have done a great job sorting out Santa with a new sleigh this year and it's great to see them take on some serious training and personal development while having a bit of festive fun.

“At Wrekin we are committed to seeing our people learn and develop because it’s not only great for them, but also for our customers.

"Better skills means better services and the opportunity to make an even bigger difference to people’s lives.”