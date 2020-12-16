Ho, ho, ho! A splendid new sleigh for Santa

By Deborah Hardiman

The man who wears a red suit will have a brand new handmade sleigh to use for transport this year.

The sleigh building team with Wayne Gethings
It has been built by a team of talented maintenance trainees at The Wrekin Housing Group and features plenty of room for presents and even a hand sanitising station to keep Father Christmas safe.

The team included Ryan Muriel, Nathan Scott and Matt Dawe who were supervised by Shaun Pickering, of the housing group.

Mr Pickering's family have been raising funds for Telford Mind by creating Christmas light spectaculars at their homes in the Dawley area.

Wrekin Housing Group's chief executive Wayne Gethings said: “The team have done a great job sorting out Santa with a new sleigh this year and it's great to see them take on some serious training and personal development while having a bit of festive fun.

“At Wrekin we are committed to seeing our people learn and develop because it’s not only great for them, but also for our customers.

"Better skills means better services and the opportunity to make an even bigger difference to people’s lives.”

Project supervisor Mr Pickering was previously a trainee at the housing group and will be putting the latest effort towards his studies for a works' business qualification.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

