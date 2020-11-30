Chiefs bid for extra £275,000 to make Telford estate safer

Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner have applied to the Home Office for more cash to make Brookside safer.

The Brookside Safer Streets project has already attracted a £550,000 grant towards a package of measures introduced to improve the lives of residents following concerns about high levels of burglary and theft.

Better street lighting, new CCTV, alley-gating, home security measures and environmental improvements are among the proposals being considered to prevent crime.

A community consultation is also under way and some of the residents who have responded so far have requested further measures and suggested ideas for the initiative.

Suggestions include more landscaping to make it harder for criminals to hide, including in areas where the land ownership is unclear, more street lighting and cameras, and general repairs of existing fencing where ownership is unclear.

The extra funding will be earmarked for street cleansing, including removing unsightly graffiti and greater enforcement to prevent fly tipping, litter and dog fouling issues.

Community

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Richard Overton, said: “It has been really good to see this project get under way.

"If our second bid is successful, the extra grant would increase the total budget to £825,000 – meaning we can do so much more to make Brooksiders feel safer and happier in their community.”

Inspector Sean Brennan, of Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We’re really pleased with the progress the project has made so far and that residents are getting involved and having their say.

"They’ve made some really good suggestions which, hopefully if our funding bid is successful, we will be able to develop further. There is still time to take part in the consultation and I would encourage any residents who have not already done so to let us know what they think.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Additional funds for this project will allow so much more to be achieved, and will greatly help towards the work being done to make this community safer.

"I have been pleased that the Government has recently announced its strengthened commitment to making our streets safer by cracking down on crime, as it supports the work we are doing together here in Brookside.”