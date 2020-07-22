Police searching for Telford man last seen at Shropshire campsite

Gareth Prior, 36, has not been seen since he left the Oaklands Campsite and Fishery, in Church Stretton, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said he left the site in his car, a blue BMW 320 with the registration V9 NUM.

Gareth was believed to be heading towards the Newtown and Welshpool area of Wales.

Officers and family are extremely concerned for his welfare. If anyone has seen Gareth or has any information about his location, they are asked to call the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org