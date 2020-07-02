Advertising
Bike stolen over three years ago is found by police in Telford
A motorbike stolen in Birmingham over three years ago has turned up in Telford today.
The black bike had been reported stolen from the Perry Barr area in February 2017.
Today police spotted it in Brookside, being driven by a man with no licence or insurance.
The bike itself was seized by police and the rider reported.
Police said the rider had bought the bike for £400, and warned: "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."
