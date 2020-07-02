Menu

Bike stolen over three years ago is found by police in Telford

By Rob Smith

A motorbike stolen in Birmingham over three years ago has turned up in Telford today.

The bike, stopped by police. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The black bike had been reported stolen from the Perry Barr area in February 2017.

Today police spotted it in Brookside, being driven by a man with no licence or insurance.

The bike itself was seized by police and the rider reported.

Police said the rider had bought the bike for £400, and warned: "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

