Queues after two-car crash in Telford

Firefighters, paramedics and police were sent to the junction of Naird Lane and the A442 Queensway this morning.

The crash happened at about 11.50am. Three patients were assessed and discharged with only minor or no injury.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 11.48am to a two-car RTC. It happened on the junction of Naird Lane and Queensway.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer. We assessed three patients, two of them women. They have all been assessed and discharged at the scene with minor or no injury."

Three fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale.

The area was clear about an hour later.