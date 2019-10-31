Telford highways guide will offer handy insights

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched the new guide, which is now live and accessible to all online.

The guide’s purpose is to ensure that the design of new roads meet the needs of residents, visitors and road users in the future.

It is also to be used as a tool for developers, architects and engineers.

It is a live and evolving document that is open to revision and further development as new working methods, technologies and wider highways and planning guidance change.

Telford has seen some of the largest housing estate and commercial development in the country in recent years and many lessons have been learnt in terms of what has been successful when delivering new development.

The highways design guide aims to build on these lessons and help to ensure that new development designs and delivery terms are right first time.

This will negate the additional time and cost of redesigns and help to avoid construction work being aborted.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “The highways design guide has been produced to provide advice and guidance on the design elements that combine to create successful residential and commercial developments in Telford and Wrekin. Ultimately this guide will help everyone involved in new developments to achieve good design and support an effective and efficient planning application process.”

All relevant parties involved in the design and construction of new residential and commercial developments including developers, architects and engineers can use it.

The highways design guide has been put together by Telford & Wrekin Council’s development consultancy.

See the guide at bit.ly/apTHWDesignGuide