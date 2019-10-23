Five cars damaged by fire in neighbouring Telford streets

Three vehicles were destroyed in Brackenfield, Brookside, and two were damaged in Brindleyford, the next street over.

Shropshire Fire were called to Brindleyford first at 12.55am.

They said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale. A Fire Investigation officer was in attendance.

"Incident involving 2 cars approximately 10 meters apart in an outdoor car park. 4 Breathing apparatus and 2 hose reel jets used to extinguish. Fire investigation carried out.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the blazes.

They were then called to Brackenfield two minutes later at 12.57am.

Shropshire Fire added: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were in attendance.

Incident involving 3 saloon vehicles destroyed by fire. 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reel jets used to extinguish. Fire Investigation carried out.

Crews used the same equipment and police were in attendance. It is not yet known if police are investigating any criminal wrongdoing

Shropshire Fire are expected to provide an update later today.