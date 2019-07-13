Man taken to hospital after 'electrocution' in Telford

Emergency crews including the air ambulance rushed to the scene near Ketley Brook Island to help the man after the incident was reported at 7.10am.

It is believed that he may have been electrocuted.

West Mercia Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Inspector Ian Williams, of the force, said: "We suspect that this person has been electrocuted, but we are still in the early stages of our inquiries.

"We are awaiting the arrival of engineers from Western Power Distribution who will be able to assist."

The area has been taped off and traffic lights are down at Ketley Brook Island, although power is thought to have been restored to all nearby shops and businesses.

Power

A shopper, who did not want to be named, said: "When I got to the retail park I saw a police car blocking off the road down to Ketley Brook Island.

Advertising

"I thought there must have been a crash, but I heard people talking about the incident in Tesco.

"Two people said somebody had climbed an electricity pylon down by the big island and the roads had been blocked off so the air ambulance could land.

"Apparently the shops had no power earlier."

Motorists should avoid the area unless absolutely necessary, police said.