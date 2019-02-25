Woman suffers serious injuries in Telford Porsche crash

Emergency services attended the collision at Shawbirch Service Station, outside the Travelodge, at about 12.15pm.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Princess Royal Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and paramedic to the crash to help the woman who was initially trapped in the vehicle.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service Service sent two fire engines from Wellington and an operations officer to the crash, where crews assisted West Mercia Police and the ambulance service to make the vehicle safe.

Murray MacGregor, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "The ambulance service was called to a middle-aged woman in a Porsche who collided into a low standing wall.

"A man was also struck by the car, suffering very minor injuries."