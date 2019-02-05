Telford child sex abuse inquiry could start recruiting chair next week

Telford & Wrekin Council is set to give the go-ahead to the next stage of the inquiry next week, so the commissioning body Eversheds Sutherland can start the process of recruiting an independent chair.

The council's cross-party members advisory group will review reports into the recruitment process and the inquiry's terms of reference at a meeting on Tuesday, February 12.

The reports will then go before the council's full cabinet on Thursday, February 14, and if both committees approve both reports, recruitment can then begin.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Monitoring Officer Jonathan Eatough said: “The final commission has been split into two parts by the independent commissioning body as it takes control of the process of setting up the inquiry.

“This decision has been taken to balance the need to progress the inquiry in a timely manner with the need to make sure that stakeholders, including survivors, are properly engaged.

“The council will of course not influence either part of the process but it must be assured that it is getting value for money from the commissioning body.”

Eversheds Sutherland has also set up dedicated contact details for the inquiry including an 0800 number and an email address.

An anonymous representative of a survivors’ group said: “As we have said on previous occasions, some survivors have been waiting up to 40 years for answers.

"So it’s important to us that this independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation isn’t rushed and that everyone takes the time to ensure it provides the answers survivors and their families are looking for.”