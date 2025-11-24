South Staffordshire Christmas tree farm brothers ready to help the public find their perfect festive centrepiece

Bradshaws Christmas Trees, based on Wrottesley Park Road in Perton, marked another year of helping people find their perfect festive trees with an opening event on Friday (November 21) and will be open for business throughout the Christmas season.

The business, which has been run by brothers Ed and George Beard for more than 15 years, has more than 1,000 trees available for people to come and find, both in the shop and out in the fields for people to cut down as they wish.

Ed said he and his brother loved being able to keep providing quality trees to anyone who wanted one, with many varieties on offer.

There are thousands of trees on offer at Bradshaws. Photo: Tim Thursfield

He said: "We're fourth-generation Christmas tree growers that absolutely love carrying on the family tradition.