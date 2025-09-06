17 fun photos of Kinver scarecrow trail, including our favourite - 'Iron'-Man
The Kinver scarecrow trail has returned - and there are plenty of famous faces have come to the historic village recreated in straw 😍
What's better than 'Iron' Man or even Spiderman? An 'Iron' Man and Spiderman that are full of straw that is - and creatively made by the lovely locals of Kinver village in South Staffordshire.
The superheroes were just two of a bunch of iconic and funny characters to take to the streets of Kinver on Saturday, with other notable figures including Britain's favourite inventor and dog duo, Wallace and Gromit and Led Zeppelin singer, Robert Plant.
Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Express & Star’s free newsletter
The town was adorned with creatively made figures, attracting hundreds of people to its streets to see whose famous faces they could spot.
Also included in this year's event was a surprise visit by the one and only 'Nessy', who somehow travelled all the way from the Loch Ness to steal the limelight.
Visitors were asked to keep note of their favourite creations, with the overall winner being announced later in the day.
See our round-up of 17 of the very best creations below:
Those visiting enjoyed following the scarecrow trail and were challenged to find as many as they could to be in with a chance of winning a prize - and offered the chance to vote for their favourite scarecrow.