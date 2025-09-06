17 fun photos of Kinver scarecrow trail, including our favourite - 'Iron'-Man

What's better than 'Iron' Man or even Spiderman? An 'Iron' Man and Spiderman that are full of straw that is - and creatively made by the lovely locals of Kinver village in South Staffordshire.

The superheroes were just two of a bunch of iconic and funny characters to take to the streets of Kinver on Saturday, with other notable figures including Britain's favourite inventor and dog duo, Wallace and Gromit and Led Zeppelin singer, Robert Plant.

The town was adorned with creatively made figures, attracting hundreds of people to its streets to see whose famous faces they could spot.

Also included in this year's event was a surprise visit by the one and only 'Nessy', who somehow travelled all the way from the Loch Ness to steal the limelight.

Visitors were asked to keep note of their favourite creations, with the overall winner being announced later in the day.

See our round-up of 17 of the very best creations below:

One of our fan favourites, the fantastic 'Iron'-Man

Janice Godbehere from The Olde Confectioners spotted Spider-Man hanging from her roof

This lovely couple were well dressed for the occassion

These Wallace and Gromit scarecrows were a 'job well done, lad!'

Alice Thornton from The Bay Tree Restaurant was spotted with their new member of staff, we're not sure if they will get much done though

This lovely scarecrow was spotted taking a seat and enjoying the sunshine

Even Robert Plant was spotted in the window of the Mary Stevens Hospice shop

These Kinver Minature Railway workers were spotted sitting on the job, 'get back to work!'

You couldn't miss this scarecrow from the Edgeview nursing home residents

Look! It's Nessy. We're wondering how the Loch Ness monster managed to get all the way here.

Roger Howe met a scarecrow during his cuppa, we bet the conversation was awefully one sided

Even Edward Scissorhands made an appearance

This cycalist seemed to have had a tumble, but don't worry, it's only a scarecrow

How lovely is this little scarecrow couple on the corner of Hampton Grove?

This fashinable lady was spotted sitting on the wall next to the Kinver Community Library

This scarecrow had a lovely face of makeup, and her eyelashes are elegant!

We would be terrified of seeing this in the night, however, in the daylight it's quite charming

Those visiting enjoyed following the scarecrow trail and were challenged to find as many as they could to be in with a chance of winning a prize - and offered the chance to vote for their favourite scarecrow.