I love this sweet little Midlands city - there's history and culture around every single corner

This sweet little city has been previously named "the most English place in the country", being the farthest away from any coastline and steeped in history and culture.

Lichfield falls within an historic region of Staffordshire where there is a little bit of the past around every corner.

We went on a rainy walk around the city to visit all of the major hot spots and shopping venues, asking the question, 'Why is Lichfield a good place to be'.

The first thing you notice about Lichfield is the picturesque Lichfield Cathedral, it's the reason that many choose to visit the city for the first time.

The Whipper Inn and Beerbohm are just two great pubs in the area

Even with the rain, the cathedral is a picturesque sight, drawing thousands of visitors to the city regardless of the weather.

The magnificent structure attracts visitors from all across the world, with many even taking detours for the sole reason of seeing the historic building.