You can help as musuem's exhibitions aim to piece together history of town's May Fair and trouser factory

Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross is seeking photographs, stories and memorabilia related to Ludlow May Fair pre-1980s, as well as information, photographs and stories about the E Walters Trouser Factory in Ludlow.

Two special exhibits are planned to run throughout the spring and early summer months.

Pictured: 1906 Ludlow May Fair Helter Skelter. Courtesy of Shropshire Museums

Ludlow May Fair has been an integral part of Ludlow’s culture, and this year marks the 50th anniversary since the Wynn family took over the annual May Fair celebrations.

To commemorate this milestone, Ludlow Museum is curating a special exhibition that will showcase the May Fair’s history. Residents and visitors are invited to share their memories, photographs and stories to contribute to the display.

Ludlow Town Council, which owns and runs the museum, hopes to engage the Ludlow community in preserving and celebrating the town’s history through these exhibits.

Contributions for the Ludlow May Fair exhibition can be submitted via email to customer.services@ludlow.gov.uk. The museum welcomes a range of materials, including photographs, written accounts and videos that capture the essence of Ludlow May Fair.

In addition to the May Fair exhibit, Ludlow Museum is also inviting the community to share information, photographs and stories about the Walters Trouser Factory in Ludlow.

The exhibit will explore this important company and highlight the town’s manufacturing heritage.

Both exhibits aim to offer a compelling narrative of Ludlow’s past and to celebrate these iconic legacies.

Both exhibits will be open to the public and will run consecutively from February to June. Entry to Ludlow Museum is £1.20 and children under 16 are free. For more information on Ludlow Museum visit the attraction's website .

For more details or to submit contributions, contact Ludlow Town Council on customer.services@ludlow.gov.uk or call 01584 871 970