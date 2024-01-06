Former military man, 91, who was exposed to asbestos on ships died of industrial disease, coroner rules

Andrew Dingwall, aged 91, died peacefully at home in Ashford Carbonel, Ludlow, on December 27 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told that he was a widower who lived alone, and had worked in the forces.

During that time he was exposed to asbestos on ships. Mr Dingwall, who was born in Birkenhead, Merseyside, also worked as an export manager.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, and also had prostate cancer.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease. "I offer my condolences to his remaining family and friends," Mr Westerman said.