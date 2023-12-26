Firefighters called to Ludlow house fire on Christmas Day involving kettle

The blaze happened at a home in Livesey Road, with fire crews called out early in the afternoon. The fire was out by the time firefighters were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.59pm on Monday, December 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Ludlow.

"Fire involving electric kettle in property that was found to be out on arrival of fire service personnel. Property ventilated and fire safety advice has been given to occupier."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Craven Arms and Ludlow. An operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the property.