Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a report of a property fire at Wheathill, in between Ludlow and Bridgnorth, at around 2.10am on Sunday.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow stations, along with police and ambulance services.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a wood cabin involved in the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received over three hours later, at 5.26am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.