Impressionist Alistair praised for Celebrity Mastermind boost for south Shropshire charity

Picture: BBC

Mr McGowan's naming of the The British Hedgehog Preservation Society as the cause he supports during the show broadcast on Friday has been welcomed by the charity that is based near Ludlow.

And the big BBC One plug for the BHPS couldn't have come at as better time as the charity gears up for Hedgehog Awareness Week, which starts on Sunday, April 30.

Fay Vass, the BHPS chief executive, said: "We were delighted that Alistair decided to support the charity and it was the icing on the cake that he won.

"His appearance fee will come to the charity and of course it has helped raise awareness of our work in time for Hedgehog Awareness Week."

Fay added that Mr McGowan had also made a video for the charity that would be shared on its social media channels during awareness week, including a few impressions too!

"We are trying to encourage people to Think Hedgehog when they head out into the garden. It is approaching a very busy time for us. When hedgehogs come out of hibernation they can be very weak and it will be full on baby season."

The charity hopes that people will check their gardens for hedgehogs before using implements like strimmers which can do an awful lot of damage to the bodies of the tiny critters.

For the record, Mr McGowan's appearance on Celebrity Mastermind saw him answering questions on composer Claude Debussy. He was in second place to comedian Laura Lexx after his specialist round.

But he stormed to a 22 to 20 point victory in the general knowledge round.

He was heard to exclaim "goodness me, I can't believe it" after presenter Clive Myrie announced the final scores.

During the show Mr McGowan described how he picks up words and phrases and turns them into his impressions.

And after lifting the trophy in triumph he said he would put it on his piano.