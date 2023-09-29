New heavy goods vehicle centre in Craven Arms

By Sue AustinCraven ArmsPublished:

A company in Craven Arms has applied for a heavy goods vehicle licence.

S Marnick and G Marnick, trading as SAS Utilities Ltd of Half Acre House, Dodds Lane, Craven Arms, is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

It is to add an operating centre to keep 12 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Plot C, Craven Arms Industrial Estate, Long Lane, Craven Arms, SY7 9BW. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons.

