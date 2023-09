Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the one-vehicle crash in Horderley, northwest of Craven Arms, at 10.19pm yesterday.

Fire crews attended from Craven Arms, Church Stretton and Wellington, and the firefighters found one private saloon car had come to rest on its roof.

Crews used cutting equipment to remove a door and a person was taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.