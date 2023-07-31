Emergency services scrambled after van crashes into lamp post on main road

Fire and ambulance were sent to the scene on the A49 in Craven Arms

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the A49 in Craven Arms at around 7am on Monday, after reports of a road traffic collision.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved a van heading north that had hit a lamp post.

The vehicle was made safe by fire crews from Craven Arms while the driver was left in the care of the ambulance service.

According to traffic data, vehicles were moving slowly in the area near Long Lane at around 9.30am as the road remained partially blocked.