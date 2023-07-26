Field fire quickly brought under control

By Sue Austin

Firefighters were able to stop a field fire near Craven Arms from spreading.

Crews from the town and Bishops Castle responded to 999 calls at 11.33am on Wednesday to a blaze at Horderley.

They managed to get the fire under control within half an hour, extinguishing the flames and damping the field down.

