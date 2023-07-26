Field fire quickly brought under control

Crews from the town and Bishops Castle responded to 999 calls at 11.33am on Wednesday to a blaze at Horderley.
They managed to get the fire under control within half an hour, extinguishing the flames and damping the field down.
Firefighters were able to stop a field fire near Craven Arms from spreading.
