Sustainable living focus of Craven Arms family fair

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre will be hosting the event later this month

The event, entitled the Next Generation Fair and Sustainable Living Expo, will run from 11am-4pm.and will combine a family fun day with information and tips for people on how to change their lifestyles to reduce their family's carbon footprint and help safeguard the next generation.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event which will include charities, organisations and groups offering interactive games.

The fair has been organised by Councillor Hilary Luff and Councillor David Evans, Hilary Clayton-Smith, Lorna Taylor and Deborah Murphy, and organisations taking space include Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire whose members will be encouraging people to reduce their carbon footprint by avoiding fast-fashion through a clothes swap.

Telford Climate Hub will also be offering a similar activity with the opportunity to exchange children's books and toys.

An exhibition of electric vehicles and electric bikes will also see private owners willing to talk about their experiences on the road.

Admission to the fair will be free and there will be children's activities including a climbing tower, a bouncy castle, games and interactive displays.

Youngsters will also be able to enjoy fun in a children's play area and there will be an ice cream van present.

A dog show will run from noon, with entries for many different classes being taken from 11am.

Classes will range from pedigree to the dog with the waggiest tail and entry will cost £2.

Stage performances during the day will include Broseley Samba Band, The Strummers, young singer Finn McGowan and dance by Eastern Mystique and the SAPA Dancers.

Deborah Murphy, one of the organisers,said: "We feel the best way to engage people in conversations about sustainable living is to make it fun.

"The Next Generation Fair is the perfect event for all generations to discover how to live more sustainably while having lots of family fun.

"We have brought together charities, groups and organisations from all over Shropshire who are keen to share ideas about how families can work together to reduce their carbon footprint at home, at work and in school.

"Whether people are concerned about protecting Shropshire’s biodiversity, reducing household waste, or just want to learn some new ways to do their bit to safeguard the world for the next generation, they will find it at the Next Generation Fair.

"Our love of fast fashion and throw away living is having a huge impact on our planet so we are asking people to bring along some pre-loved clothes, toys or books and visit the stalls to hand-over pre-loved items and take away new ones without paying a penny.

"The grounds behind the iconic Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre will be packed with family entertainment including a climbing tower, a bouncy castle, children’s play area and ice cream van.

"Music, dance and singing will offer a full day’s programme on our stage while pampered pooches can enter the dog show with classes for every type with the show starting at noon.