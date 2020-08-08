Two left self-isolating as no new cases in Craven Arms coronavirus outbreak

As of today no additional positive cases have been identified in the wider Craven Arms community and Shropshire Council, Public Health England, West Mercia Police have thanked residents for their support and understanding.

The council said that following a recent outbreak of Covid-19 at the Long Lane travellers’ site there are now only two individuals having to self-isolate in line with the Government guidance after testing positive.

They are expected to complete their period of self-isolation next week.

Latest rates of infection in the region:

Average number of new cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to August 4.

Figures show rate for seven days to August 4 with the number of new cases in brackets, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 28.

Data for the most recent three days (August 5-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Wolverhampton 12.2 (32), 13.3 (35)

Stoke-on-Trent 9.4 (24), 3.9 (10)

Cheshire East 8.1 (31), 3.4 (13)

Herefordshire 7.8 (15), 5.2 (10)

Stafford 5.8 (8), 6.6 (9)

Cheshire West and Chester 5.5 (19), 6.4 (22)

South Staffordshire 5.3 (6), 5.3 (6)

Cannock Chase 4.0 (4), 7.9 (8)

Wyre 3.6 (4), 1.8 (2)

Telford and Wrekin 3.3 (6), 2.8 (5)

Shropshire 2.8 (9), 7.1 (23)

Advertising

The majority of residents at Long Lane have now recovered and are free of infection, meaning they are able to leave the site.

Lee Chapman, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, and chair of Shropshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said: "We again want to reiterate that the risk of catching coronavirus in the Craven Arms community is low, and encourage everyone to play their part by continuing to follow the Government guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission."

Lee Chapman

“This has been a challenging time for the Craven Arms community, but I would like to express my sincere gratitude for their continued co-operation.

Advertising

“I have nothing but admiration for the way people have pulled together and done their bit to help us stop the spread of the virus. People have followed the measures put in place to keep everyone safe, and many have taken up the offer of testing.

“Testing has been in place since 25 July and we have had no confirmed cases in the wider community.

“Shropshire Council, along with Public Health England and our NHS partners, and the police, responded quickly to the outbreak at Long Lane and it has allowed us to understand transmission and control the spread of infection.”

Walk-in mobile testing units are in place in Craven Arms this weekend to make it easier for local people to get tested quickly. Testing is available for anyone in the Craven Arms area, regardless of whether they have Covid-19 symptoms, without the need for an appointment today and tomorrow between 10.30am –3.30pm at Shropshire Council highways depot, 16 Stokewood Road, Craven Arms Business Park.

David Evans, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, said: “This hasn’t been easy everyone at Craven Arms, and I would like to praise their efforts in helping us contain the spread of the virus.

“We want everyone to enjoy everything our wonderful town has to offer. Our Shropshire Hills are part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and everyone who visits our community will be guaranteed a warm welcome. We still need people to do their part – it’s important to wash your hands, maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering ton help protect others.”