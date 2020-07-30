Cases of Covid-19 at Craven Arms traveller site rises to 29

Shropshire Council announced that the total number of positive cases linked to the coronavirus outbreak at Long Lane in Craven Arms now stands at 29.

So far, 51 people on the site have been tested. Testing is available for Craven Arms residents regardless of whether they have shown symptoms at the Craven Arms Business Park from 10.30am to 3.30pm daily.

Shropshire councillor Lee Chapman, who represents the town, has posted a video on Youtube explaining the work being done to protect the community, with council officers remaining in the town.

See Councillor Lee Chapman's video update here:

Lee chapman - Craven Arms Update

