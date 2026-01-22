Council tax being reduced in Bishop’s Castle - full details here

While many of its contemporaries are increasing their precept for 2026/27, Bishop’s Castle Town Council is keeping its as it is – with a reduction on how much residents will pay.

At a meeting on Tuesday (January 20), the town clerk, Gwilym Rippon laid down the numbers.

Bishop's Castle Town Council has set its budget and precept for 2026/27. Picture: Google

He said that the budget for the forthcoming year will be £209,942, slightly more than the £209,413 it was previously.

The precept – the amount the town council will receive from council tax – will remain at £220,000, added Mr Rippon, with the amount that a Band D property will pay being reduced.

Mr Rippon explained that last year, it was set at £313.63, but for £2026/27, it will be £308.06 – a reduction of £5.57, or 0.14 per cent.

He said that the amount a Band D home pays is the most in Shropshire – and one of the highest in the country – because of the lack of homes being built in the area. However, it is the only authority that has set a reduction in the county, said Mr Rippon.

The Mayor of Bishop’s Castle, Councillor Josh Dickin, said it’s about valuing money and making sure that the public’s pockets are not damaged.

However, he stated that the council has to be quite stringent in awarding grants this coming financial year. Mr Rippon also made reference that the council will soon have no reserves, so needs to put some in.