Mum of teen killed day before 18th birthday appeals for person responsible to come forward

Dylan Price

Dylan Price died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the B4385 in Bishop's Castle in the early hours of September 19 – the day before his 18th birthday.

Police launched an investigation, appealing for anyone with information to come forward, but as yet no arrests have been made, leaving his family still waiting for answers as to what happened.

Dylan's mum Louise Price, who described her son as "so kind and so thoughtful", said the family just wanted closure, and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.

She said: "I cannot understand why they have not come forward and said 'I am so sorry'. I just do not understand. We know it was an accident but we need some sort of closure."

Dylan's older sisters Livvy and Izzy said: "If anyone knows anything, as small or as big as whatever, just what we ask is to come forward."

The appeal comes as Shropshire's coroner has heard that Dylan was discovered in the road by a passing driver who called the police.

An inquest opening, held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, saw Coroner’s officer Emma Wilson confirm that Dylan had been walking on the B4385 in Bishop’s Castle when he is believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Ms Wilson said that the police had been called after Dylan had been discovered in the road by a passing driver.

People have left tributes to Dylan at Bishops Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club

She said the paramedics were the first to the scene but that he had been declared dead at 5.33am.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery adjourned the proceedings until February 8, next year.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Thousands of pounds has been raised for the grieving family, which will help cover costs for his passing and anything else they might need.

Last weekend hundreds of people came together in Bishop's Castle to honour the much-loved teenager, where rugby matches were played in his memory and a fireworks display was put on.

His father Darren, who played in the match on Saturday, said: "It's amazing who has turned up and the support we've had.

"Dylan was popular and well loved. He would reach out to help other people and as a family we were always so proud of the amazing young man he was growing up to be.

"He was a real people person, he knew how to speak to anyone and was loved by everyone.