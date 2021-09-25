Thousands raised for family of teen killed in 'hit and run' day before turning 18

The GoFundMe page set up for Dylan Price's family

Dylan Price died on Sunday, September 19, after being injured on the unpaved and unlit B4385 Brampton Road, in Bishops Castle.

He is believed to have been hit by a car but as of Friday no arrests had been made and no vehicle had been recovered.

Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but the young man could not be saved.

A West Mercia Police appeal for witnesses was repeated on Friday with officers urging any one with information to come forward.

Meanwhile Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery is due to open the inquest on Thursday, September 30, at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that he died of injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

A Go Fund Me campaign for "an unforgettable friend" set up just five days ago had already raised nearly £8,000 by Friday evening.

All the money will be donated to Dylan’s family to help cover costs for his passing and anything else they might need.

Among those to have donated are friends, members of the local community and rugby club.

On Friday evening the amount raised sat at £7,752.