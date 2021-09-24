Post-mortem confirms cause of death of teen who died on county road

A tribute to Dylan put together by the rugby club he played for

Police have said the victim has been formally identified as Dylan Price, who was found at 5am on Sunday on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle.

The teenager tragically died the day before his 18th birthday in an incident that has left the community in shock.

It's believed he was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehicle, causing fatal injuries.

West Mercia Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “Our thoughts remain with the young man’s family and we are offering them our full support.

“We understand the significant impact this tragic incident has had on the community."

Detectives are asking anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday, September 19 to get in touch.

Det Insp Delahay added: “We also ask anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone who was acting suspiciously.”

Dylan was a popular member of Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club. After his death the club issued a tribute.

"Words cannot describe the feelings the boys are going through at the club right now," a statement from the club said.

"Dylan Price was not only a club member or teammate - he was a friend, a brother and always a smile everyone loved to see around the changing room.

"He always gave his everything in to all he did, not just on the rugby pitch. Dylan will forever be a part of Bishop's Castle Rugby Club and will never be forgotten.

"Our thoughts and love go out to the family in this tough time - fly high Dylan RIP."

The 17-year-old was also a lifeguard at the local leisure centre.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September.

You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.