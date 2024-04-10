Memorial hall gets £9k grant

The Clun & District Memorial Hall & Playing Fields Charity said it had received the funding from the 'Inclusive Communities’ Fund'.

The fund is a £9 million initiative, inspired by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Clun project centres around physical activity and sport, improving mental health and well-being, and improving facilities for those with disabilities.

A statement from the group said: "Specifically, it will enable the renovation of a worn-out sports floor, encourage greater participation in the arts, culture and creativity, particularly through amateur dramatics and our own local society (CADS), give wheelchair access to our backstage facilities and enhance the audience experience, particularly for those hard of hearing, through the installation of overhead microphones over the stage area, linked into the hearing loop."

Robert Andrews, chair of the Memorial Hall Committee said that: “This is one of several improvements that we have planned over the next year or two, to bring the facilities in a 45-year-old building up to modern standards.

"In a rural area like Clun, the Memorial Hall plays a central role in the life of the town and the Clun Valley and ensuring that the building remains fit for purpose and inclusive for all, are key objectives of the trustees.”

Tim Russell, chair of CADS said: “Clun Amateur Dramatic Society is not just about putting on the occasional performance in front of an audience. The preparation for each show involves social interaction across all age groups; it creates confidence building, enables the learning of new skills presenting personal challenges and it provides a sense of achievement and social wellbeing.

"These improvements will allow some of our physically less able members of the local community to take part, both as participants and as audience members."