Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bishop set for coronation role alongside the Queen Consort

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshirePublished:

A county bishop will be accompanying the Queen Consort for this weekend's historic Coronation service.

The Bishop of Hereford Rev Richard Jackson
The Bishop of Hereford Rev Richard Jackson

The Bishop of Hereford, the Rev Richard Jackson has spoken of the "immense honour" at being chosen for the role – one of a number of bishops who will be part of the ceremony.

He will be joining Camilla, The Queen Consort, as one of her Bishop Companions during the service on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III will become the 40th monarch crowned at the abbey since 1066.

Bishop Jackson, whose diocese covers huge parts of Shropshire, including Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Pontesbury, and parts of Telford, said it was a privilege to be part of a "momentous occasion".

He added that he was looking forward to the nation coming together in celebration.

He said: "It is an immense honour and privilege to be part of the coronation service of their majesties, The King and Queen Consort. There are several other Bishops taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey. I will be accompanying The Queen Consort as one of her bishop companions during the service."

He added: “Like most people in this country and beyond, I have no memory of the last coronation. This is a momentous occasion in the history of our nation and a time to come together in celebration. The coronation service at Westminster Abbey is a deeply Christian ceremony rooted in the Bible and tradition.

"Along with many other Christians in this country and beyond, as well as those of other faiths, I continue to pray for their majesties as they prepare for their Coronation.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth
Shrewsbury
Telford
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News