Bishop set for coronation role alongside the Queen Consort

The Bishop of Hereford Rev Richard Jackson

The Bishop of Hereford, the Rev Richard Jackson has spoken of the "immense honour" at being chosen for the role – one of a number of bishops who will be part of the ceremony.

He will be joining Camilla, The Queen Consort, as one of her Bishop Companions during the service on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III will become the 40th monarch crowned at the abbey since 1066.

Bishop Jackson, whose diocese covers huge parts of Shropshire, including Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Pontesbury, and parts of Telford, said it was a privilege to be part of a "momentous occasion".

He added that he was looking forward to the nation coming together in celebration.

He said: "It is an immense honour and privilege to be part of the coronation service of their majesties, The King and Queen Consort. There are several other Bishops taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey. I will be accompanying The Queen Consort as one of her bishop companions during the service."

He added: “Like most people in this country and beyond, I have no memory of the last coronation. This is a momentous occasion in the history of our nation and a time to come together in celebration. The coronation service at Westminster Abbey is a deeply Christian ceremony rooted in the Bible and tradition.