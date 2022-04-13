Tickets on sale for Ludlow Fringe Festival

Inviting people to buy tickets for the Ludlow Fringe Festival, are, from left festival director Anita Bigsby, and community and education co-ordinator Jess Laurie, at Ludlow Castle.

The three-week Ludlow Fringe Festival, which runs from June 18 to July 10 will see a range of performances, activities and celebrations across the town

Anita Bigsby, the Fringe festival director, said: “This is an exciting year for us and a major milestone with our 10th birthday celebration.

“We have some fantastic things planned for people to get involved with and enjoy, not least being the reintroduction of the Ludlow Carnival on June 18, to launch the festival after a 15 year gap.

“The fringe festival is a massive event for the town and our community, showcasing Ludlow to an audience of thousands drawn from far and wide.

“Our vibrant and diverse festival is not only a chance for the town to celebrate but also provides the opportunity to display the talents of our local people and we want everyone to get involved.

“The Eco Carnival will have the theme Beautiful Earth and we will be delivering workshops and activities to help people of all ages and abilities to create costumes, carnival sculpture and musical accompaniments to help make this event a real statement about how much we love our town and how much we care for our environment.

"Do look on our website to book yourselves in to our free workshops taking place throughout April, May and June.”

The celebrations will continue throughout the festival period with amazing theatre, visual arts, comedy, music and dance as well as free family weekend entertainment on the square to bring a buzz of joy to the town.

Highlights will include well-known impressionist Alistair McGowan, Macbeth – Shakespeare in the Castle, Daniel Martinez Flamenco at St Laurence’s, the Big Sing involving more than 180 singers from local choirs, and more.

Brochures will be available later in April.

The event is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet and organisers are hoping to beat their record visitor numbers of 13,000 in 2021