Photos of yesteryear go online

The photographs were taken by Ted Picken, who was born in Birmingham in 1879 and lived in Bucknell in south Shropshire from the early 20th century until his death in 1967.

Ted took photographs of everything and everyone in Bucknell and the collection consists of over 500 images.

These are all now available to view at shropshirearchives.org.uk

Volunteers from Shropshire Archives have worked over several years to catalogue and digitise the collection, which was originally on glass negatives.

Tony Price has worked extensively on the collection, and has researched the background to many of the photographs. Shropshire Archives is interested in any further information that people from Bucknell and beyond can reveal.

Tony said: “I have enjoyed working on the collection, and I hope we can find out more about the people and places in the photographs soon.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “It is a great achievement for the volunteers at Shropshire Archives to make all these photographs available.

"These 500 images now form part of over 60,000 images available on Shropshire Archives’ online catalogue. This is an outstanding resource for everyone in Shropshire to enjoy.”

For further details and if you can add background information about the photographs, contact archives@shropshire.gov.uk or call in at Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.